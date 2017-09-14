Lynn celebrates 40 years with the NHS

Community nursing assistant Lynn Davies has been presented with an NHS long service award after 40 years’ service.

Lynn, who works for the Adult Community Mental Health Team in Spalding, was one of 64 long servers receiving awards from the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, but one of only three celebrating four decades.

Lynn started work in 1977 at Rauceby Hospital near Sleaford, aged 16, as one of the domestic team. She was then promoted to ward orderly and in the following years worked across a number of wards until the hospital closed in 1998.

She then joined the Stamford Resource Centre and today is a member of a community mental health team which provides home treatment across Spalding and Stamford.

She said: “I don’t remember ever wanting to work anywhere other than the NHS. Even after 40 years I’m still highly motivated; it is important to me to make a difference every day and I get good patient feedback, which keeps me going too.”