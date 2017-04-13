Lutton mum will be missed by whole school community

Tribute has been paid to a ‘friendly, kind-hearted’ Lutton mum-of-two who was found dead in her home on Sunday.

The body of school teacher Bernice Williams (50) was found by police two days after that of her husband Lawrence, also 50.

Karyn Wiles

Post mortem examinations indicate that Mr Williams took his own life. However, the cause of Mrs Williams’ death is still to be established after her body was found following “extensive searches” of the Colley’s Gate house.

Karyn Wiles, executive headteacher of The Griffin Federation of Primary Schools (Gedney Drove End, Holbeach St Marks and Westmere Sutton Bridge), where Mrs Williams worked, said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Bernice’s death and our thoughts go out to her sons.

“Bernice had worked in the Federation since May 2007, when she was appointed as a learning mentor at Westmere.

“While Bernice was employed with us, she completed a degree in education and subsequently trained to be a teacher. In 2014, she moved to one of our other schools within the federation, where she completed her training and has been teaching there since December 2016.

“Bernice was a friendly, kind-hearted team member. She loved working with children, and had worked so hard to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.

“She always provided the very best for the children in her care, and will be sadly missed by our whole school community.”

Mrs Williams, a popular member of the Lutton community and a warden at the village’s St Nicholas Church, had not been seen since March 25. It is not knwon who had reported her missing.

