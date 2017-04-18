LUTTON DEATHS: Tribute paid to ‘kind-hearted’ Bernice

Tributes have been paid to a ‘friendly, kind-hearted’ Lutton mum-of-two who was found dead in her home last Sunday.

The body of school teacher Bernice Williams (50) was found by police on April 9, two days after that of her husband Lawrence, also 50, was found in the home.

Bernice Williams with her arrangement at the 2011 Lutton Church flower festival

Police had originally put out a missing persons appeal for her following the discovery of Mr Williams’ body, saying she had not been seen since Saturday, March 25, the day before Mothering Sunday.

Post mortem examinations indicate that Mr Williams took his own life. However, the cause of Mrs Williams’ death is still to be established after her body was found at her Lutton home following “extensive searches” of the Colley’s Gate property.

It is not known who had reported her missing.

Karyn Wiles, executive head teacher of The Griffin Federation of Primary Schools, where Mrs Williams worked, said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Bernice’s death and our thoughts go out to her sons.

She was a good friend to everyone. We all treasured her. She had a ready smile – she was always smiling. Friend Mandy Tolliday

“Bernice had worked in the Federation since May 2007, when she was appointed as a learning mentor at Westmere (Sutton Bridge).

“While Bernice was employed with us, she completed a degree in education and subsequently trained to be a teacher.

“In 2014, she moved to one of our other schools within the federation, where she completed her training and has been teaching there since December 2016.

“Bernice was a friendly, kind-hearted team member. She loved working with children, and had worked so hard to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.

“She always provided the very best for the children in her care, and will be sadly missed by our whole school community.”

Friend and fellow church-goer Mandy Tolliday said: “She was a good friend to everyone. We all treasured her.

“She had a ready smile – she was always smiling.”

Mrs Williams was a popular and active member of the Lutton community and a former warden at the village’s St Nicholas Church.

She also ran the village Sunday School at one time and was very involved with the workshops the church puts on for children in the Lutton area.

She was also a regular member of the congregation at St Matthew’s Church in Sutton Bridge.

• It has been widely reported that Mrs Williams was a teacher at Westmere at the time of her death. This is not the case. Hhowever, we are complying with the Griffin Federation’s wishes not to identity the school.