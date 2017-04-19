Lutton deaths inquest will be opened tomorrow

An inquest into the deaths of Lutton husband and wife Lawrence and Bernice Williams will be opened in Boston tomorrow (Thursday).

The body of Mr Williams (50) was found in the couple’s Colley’s Gate home on Friday, April 7 and his schoolteacher wife’s body was found on April 9, after “extensive searches”.

Police had originally put out a missing persons appeal for Mrs Williams (also 50) following the discovery of Mr Williams’ body, saying she had not been seen since Saturday, March 25, the day before Mothering Sunday.

It is not known who had reported her missing.

Post mortem examinations indicate that Mr Williams took his own life.