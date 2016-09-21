Sneath’s Mill annual Lutton Autumn Show takes place in the village hall on Saturday (2-4.30pm).

It’s a traditional village show with the contests that typically make up these events, such as displaying three chicken eggs or producing homemade fruit flavoured spirit.

There are classes for flowers, fruit and vegetables, baking, jam making, and photography.

There is also a children’s section with classes such as making an animal using vegetables, decorating cupcakes and coming up with a front cover design for Sneath’s Mill 2017 show booklet.

Entries have to be submitted between 9-11am and the show opens at 2pm.