Love is still in the air for two couples – 50 and 70 years on

Two generations of one family have each marked an important milestone, clocking up 120 years of marriage between them.

Margaret and Aubrey Earth have just celebrated their 50th (golden) wedding anniversary.

And Margaret’s parents Doris and Jack Watson have celebrated their platinum (70th) wedding anniversary.

Lorraine Robinson (Margaret and Aubrey’s daughter) got in touch to let us know about the double celebration after we posted a clipping from a nostalgia feature on our social media page.

It showed Margaret (now 69) and Aubrey (now 70) at their wedding day at Whaplode Parish Church in 1967.

Margaret said: “I couldn’t believe how skinny and how young we looked in the photo!”

She said: “We met at the George Farmer School (now University Academy Holbeach). I lived in Whaplode and Aubrey lived in Holbeach.

“I walked to the church on our wedding day because we lived nearby.

“It was a nice day. We had our wedding reception in the village hall.”

The couple now live in Holbeach.

Margaret’s parents Jack, now 94, and Doris (88) also live in the town.

Doris said: “We met at a wedding, a friend of Jack’s called Bob. We all went to school together.

“We would meet again after that wedding. I used to enjoy going dancing but Jack didn’t get into dancing until he was 40.

“I learnt to dance at school and when classes started up here I suggested we went. We used to do old time and sequence dancing.”

Jack took over land in Whaplode which the couple worked on for many years.

Doris said: “I can’t say we have never had an argument but we have stuck together.”

The couple married at Holbeach Parish Church in 1947.

Doris said: “I remember there was a thunderstorm that day. It was not a big wedding as things were still rationed then. I wore a powder blue dress with a navy hat, navy gloves and navy shoes. Jack wore a navy suit.

“After we sold the land we enjoyed travelling. We’ve been on several cruises including the Baltic and took a family holiday to Beijing in China.”

They have three daughters - Margaret, Jacqueline and Jean, plus ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.