Lost and Found exhibition at Spalding Parish Church

An exhibition of work done by adults with dementia resident at care homes in Moulton and three Lincolnshire towns is now on at Spalding Parish Church.

The Lost and Found exhibition, which is on at St Mary and St Nicolas Church until Tuesday, features artwork done during 10 weekly creative sessions led by South Holland artists Ernie Butler and Carol Parker.

Abbeygate Rest Home in Moulton was among the care homes where Eric and Carol helped residents and family members to use cross stitching skills to make works of art.

The sessions were funded by Arts Council England and Carol said: “The session were very practical and ‘hands-on’ because we wanted to explore and play with the materials, rather than listen to us telling them what to do.

“We found that two artists were needed to work with dementia patients so they could have one-to-one attention while demonstrating a range of art techniques accessible both to beginners and more experienced residents.”