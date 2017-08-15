Loss of extra recycling bags branded ‘a joke’

A father of three has slammed a council for refusing to hand out additional recyling bags, even though he was not given enough.

Darrell Hogg, a lorry driver living in Holbeach, was given two rolls of recycling sacks, but soon found himself with a mounting pile of recycling, and no more bags.

South Holland District Council changed their policy on recycling last November, after queues at the council reception on Priory Road became too long.

Previously, residents have been able to ask for more bags if they run out, but now though 26 extra sacks are given out each year, no more are available.

But Darrell has a family of four, and uses more sacks than have been provided.

He said: “It’s a joke. We are an average family of four. The council have sent us two rolls and I’m using five bags a week. I rang them up to say I’m on my last four bags and they said they don’t issue any more.”

He branded the situation ‘pathetic’ as people are sent mixed messages about whether or not to make the effort to recycle.

He added: “They’ve decided we only need four bags a week but it’s not lasting. They told me to put my recycling in a black bag because they don’t force us to recycle.

“It’s pathetic and bad management. We’ve given up because what can we do?”

A spokesman for SHDC said: “Should residents run out of green sacks they can place their recycling for collection in any other clear coloured sack (except black), suitably sized recyclable container (which will not be returned), cardboard box or carrier bag.”