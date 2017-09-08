Loss of Donington Youth Club is ‘permanent’

Parish councillors heard about the loss Donington Youth Club through a lack of volunteers.
Coun Gill Lunn said its official demise is permanent, as of November, although it has already closed, as previously reported in the Spalding Guardian.
