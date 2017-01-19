Lorry driver fined £250 after A17 crash

A Spanish lorry driver must pay £365 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A17 at Holbeach on Monday.

Ionita Bran (43) was fined £250 by Lincoln Magistrates on Tuesday morning, following the accident, which left a man in his seventies with serious injuries in Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

Mr Bran must also pay a victim surcharge of £30 and prosecution costs of £85. His also received nine penalty points.

Four people were injured when the lorry he was driving was in collision with a car at the Peppermint Junction accident blackspot at 11.30am on Monday, Diversions were in place for several hours.