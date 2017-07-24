Lorries turning Sutton St James roads into M25

Residents are complaining about the volume of heavy lorries thundering along roads in Sutton St James day and night.

One resident, speaking at the parish council’s open forum, said: “I can’t have my windows open because of the lorries coming through the village.

“It’s like the M25.”

Councillors agreed the problem is getting worse and decided to raise the issue with South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

• Thanks to Big Lottey cash, the council has installed a community speed watch system costing a little under £2,500, and is getting ready to send data to Lincolshire Road Safety Partnership so targeted enforcement can begin.

