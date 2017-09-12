Looking for your snaps of perfect Lincs skies for charity calendar

Have you taken a photo of the amazing sky above Lincolnshire in all its glory?

Maybe it is an image of a colourful rainbow framing a south Lincolnshire church, a perfect cloudless sky stretching as far as the eye can see or an atmospheric photo of an autumn sun set.

One of the early submissions

Budding photographers are being sought to enter their favourite photo of our county’s beautiful skies into the Lincolnshire Skies 2018 Calendar Competition with the winning 24 photos appearing in two calendars which will be sold for £10 each to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Following the success of last year’s Lincs Skies calendar and photo competition, which raised £4,747 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Rachel Rodgers, of Gosberton, is delighted to be running the competition for a second year.

Rachel said: “Following the popularity of the competition and the 2017 calendar, I had no doubts about running the competition again.

“We sold almost 700 calendars last year, and I’m hoping to sell even more this year to raise much needed funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, who do a fantastic job keeping us safe.”

This year, two calendars will be produced, the same beautiful A3 wall calendar as last year, and a smaller calendar for lower resolution images, meaning that this year good quality mobile phone photos can be submitted, opening the competition up to more people.

All 24 winners will receive a free copy of the calendar in which their entry is featured.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Deputy CEO, Sally Crawford, said: “We are extremely grateful for Rachel’s support for a second year in a row.

“As a charity, we rely on the support of local people to raise the £2.5million we need every year so that we can continue to save lives 365 days of the year.”

The judging panel this year includes Paul Hudson and Peter Levy, of BBC Look North, Paul Banton of Ruddocks, the company that designs and prints the calendars, and Richard Hardesty, an amateur photographer and drone enthusiast who has supported the Lincs Skies Twitter page since its inception.

In order to cover the cost of printing the calendars, local businesses have been asked to sponsor each month and for the second year, Elsoms Seeds of Spalding are the main sponsor. This means that more of the proceeds can go straight to the life-saving charity.

Rachel added: “I am so grateful to Elsoms Seeds and all of the local businesses and individuals that supported the competition and the calendar last year, and to those who have agreed to support it this year.

“Without their help, the project would not get off the ground, never mind raise the amount of money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance that it does. I met some lovely people and I’m looking forward to doing the whole thing again this year.”

The competition closes at midnight on Saturday, September 16 and people may only enter one image each.

The photo needs to have been taken in Lincolnshire, so search through your albums and select that one winning image.

To enter or to find out more about sponsorship packages, please contact Rachel on lincsskies@gmail.com, visit www.lincsskies.com or @LincsSkies on Twitter.

To find out more about the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance visit Ambucopter.org.uk