Looking for Spalding premises with flower power

The Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian are once again asking our readers to help crown Spalding’s best flower-decorated public house, restaurant or hotel.

For the second year running, we have teamed up with the Spalding In Bloom committee and Birchgrove Garden Centre to run this fun competition – and those voting can be winners, too!

Just cast your vote for the nicest looking building by filling in the form in next Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press or next Thursday’s Spalding Guardian and you will be entered into a prize draw to win a £20 voucher for Birchgrove. Or email jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Any pub, restaurant or hotel which has hanging baskets or flowers adorning its frontage can be voted for. Last year’s champion pub was The Punchbowl in New Road.

The winning premises will receive a £50 Birchgrove voucher and a framed photograph of the building in all its glory.

The runner-up will receive a £25 Birchgrove voucher.

George Slinger, of Birchgrove, said: “We recognise that many premises go to extraordinary lengths to make their frontage stunning and we wish to encourage this even more.”

The competition is open to premises within Spalding only. Photocopied forms will not be accepted.

COMPETITION RULES

Each returned form will be entered into a free prize draw. First drawn will receive a £20 Birchgrove voucher (no cash equivalent). Completed entry forms should be returned to the Free Press and Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB. The adjudicator’s decision is final. One entry per name. No correspondence will be entered into. Closing date for this competition is August 7. Draw will take place on August 8. Photocopied forms will not be accepted.