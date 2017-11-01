Look before you book your festive meal

With preparations for the festive season on the horizon, thoughts will soon be turning to finding the perfect place to celebrate.

If you’re planning a special Christmas meal, South Holland District Council is urging you to ‘look before you book’ and check the Food Hygiene Rating of the venue you’re thinking about eating at first.

The number of businesses with top-ranked Food Hygiene Ratings in South Holland remains at an all-time high, with latest figures showing the percentage of venues with 3 (satisfactory), 4 (good) and 5 (very good) ratings is 98.4 per cent, with no businesses with the lowest ranking of zero.

Coun Anthony Casson said: “Our Food, Health and Safety Team is continually monitoring standards and offering advice and guidance on good hygiene practices.

“A good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses to display their rating.”

To find a restaurant’s Food Hygiene Rating simply visit the Food Standards Agency website: www.food.gov.uk/ratings or if you’re out and about check for the green and black sticker which is usually on display in a front window or on a wall. If you can’t see one, just ask.

The ratings are determined following an unannounced visit by local authority food safety officers. The ratings run from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating meaning a very good level of food hygiene. South Holland District Council regularly promotes the latest 5 rated businesses on its Facebook page. More information can be found at www.food.gov.uk.