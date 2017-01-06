Long Sutton woman accused of attempted murder

A Long Sutton woman has been sent for trial, accused of attempted murder in Whaplode last month.

Mary Jane Taylor (56), of Little London, is accused of attempting to murder Alan Taylor (58) in Whaplode on December 8.

Lincoln Magistrates remanded her in custody until the trial, which is due to start on Monday, January 30.

At the time of the incident. we reported that a man of 58 was being treated in hospital for a shotgun injury to his arm.

Police said the injured man was taken by air ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, following the incident, which happened at 10am yesterday on December 8 at a farm near Whaplode.

