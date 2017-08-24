Long Sutton’s Peele Community College GCSE students excel in sciences

Students from Long Sutton’s Peele Community College excelled in sciences and ICT in their GCSEs this year.

All students gained either an A* or A in the statistics triple award science and every student taking ICT passed with a top grade.

The school hasn’t yet released its overall equivalent statistics for pupils passing five subjects at A*-C, the former benchmark before the new maths and English grades were introduced.

But new head teacher Jane Moody, who takes over on September 1, says the school has “seen an increase in the number of students reaching the very top grades”.

She continued: “Our overall value added (score) is increased from last year and this is a huge achievement for the students since they have had to deal with the new maths and English GCSEs, which we know are much more demanding than in previous years.”

Top performers included Marshal Taylor, who gained the top grade 9 in maths along with three A*s and four As, Jarred Dean, Adam Horspool and Ryan Early.

Marshal is heading to Spalding High School to study A-Level maths, further maths, chemistry and physics, while Jarred, Adam and Ryan make tracks for University Academy Holbeach.

Celebrations for Marshal included dinner with his family. He said: “They are very proud.”

Adam also collected a 9 for maths, partnered by A*s in chemistry and physics, and said: “I am very proud that I got a 9 in maths.”

Students who made the best progress were Jenna Culy, Kayleigh Bunn and Chloe Lay.