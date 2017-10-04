Long Sutton’s Peele Community College confident of bouncing back from damning Ofsted report

The head teacher of Long Sutton’s Peele Community College says she is confident the secondary school will recover and improve after a scathing report by Ofsted.

Inspectors who visited the 600-plus student college in July have branded it ‘inadequate’, after previously saying it ‘required improvement’ a year earlier.

A team of five visited just before the summer break, two months after Elizabeth Smith became the fourth head to leave in eight years.

In their findings they said that leaders and governors had failed to create a culture of openness and respect and didn’t have an accurate view of the school’s strengths and

weaknesses.

Effective action had not been taken to improve the quality of education at the college and arrangements to manage staff’s performance were weak.

Governors were slammed for not having the skills or understanding to hold leaders to account and it was thought staff did not have confidence in the governors to take appropriate action to address their concerns.

Quality of teaching was said to be inconsistent, teachers did not routinely plan lessons to meet the different needs of pupils and levels of challenge were often too low.

Inspectors said successive cohorts of pupils have not made sufficient progress in recent years in a range of subjects and progress in English was particularly weak.

Attendance was declining and now below the national average and leaders had not taken effective action to support pupils to attend more regularly.

On the plus side, the report said staff were keen to support pupils to do well, pupils were determined to improve the quality of their work and there was some strong teaching, particularly in science and mathematics.

More recently, some leaders had been able to demonstrate capacity to bring about the necessary improvements to the school. They also said pupils conduct themselves well.

In response, management at the school said it is well placed to build on its strengths and is already making good progress.

New head teacher Jane Moody said: “We accept the judgement from Ofsted and agree that some areas need to improve.

“We now have a new leadership and management team and new governance in place to take the school forward.

“While weaknesses in teaching were mentioned, the report highlighted good relationships with teachers and students and strong teaching in maths and science.

“It’s clear we now have the capacity to bring about necessary improvement and we are determined to do so.

“While some aspects of personal development and welfare need to improve, the report adds that students behave well in the majority of lessons, and feel happy and supported. Staff are keen to support students to do well and students are determined to improve the quality of their work.

“Inspectors were happy that all safeguarding practice was good and that any bullying was dealt with quickly and effectively. They noted that students need to make better progress in a number of subjects and this includes disadvantaged groups of students.

“We have a plan and by giving staff the support they need we are confident there is a good base to build on for students to achieve their best.”

• In line with government policy for schools that require significant improvements , the Peele is now seeking an academy sponsor.

• In line with government policy for schools that require significant improvements , the Peele is now seeking an academy sponsor.

