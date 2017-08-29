Long Sutton’s Music in the Park goes out with a bang

Long Sutton hosted another hugely successful Music in the Park event on Sunday – although organisers have said it is unlikely to return next year.

Hundreds enjoyed a great day but the heavy workload and other reasons mean the event will probably not take place in 2018.

Ices for Gracie and Freddie Turnill

A range of musical acts served as the focal point, with a programme boasting many local artists, such as singer Little Lal, an Elvis and Johnny Cash Tribute, a Motown and funk group called Detroit PowerHouse and also rock band, The Moll Grips.

Organiser Jack Tyrrell said: “Nearly all the acts were local which helps to promote talent in the area”.

The event had more to offer than just music however, with a fun fair and food stalls.

Jack added: “The event went really, really well and many people were thanking the group with positive feedback. They were really pleased. It was a good way for people to catch up with old friends and family and we had between 1,200 and 1,500 people attending.”

Although not completely ruling out a return for the event at some point, Jack said: “It is likely that this was the last one, as it’s so much work and for other personal reasons, although I’m happy to say it ended on a very good note.”

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.