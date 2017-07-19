Long Sutton’s former bowls club to house retail warehouse?

Have your say

A retail warehouse could open for business seven days a week at the former indoor bowls club in Long Sutton.

Lincolnshire Co-operative is seeking a change of use for the building and has applied for planning consent to South Holland District Council so an unnamed business can move in.

Co-op spokeswoman Emma Snedden told the Spalding Guardian: “We’re working towards bringing this central site in the town back into use so we’re in the last stages of negotiations with a tenant keen to bring its services to Long Sutton.

“We hope to announce more details soon.”

The Co-op runs a food store, coffee shop and filling station at the site.

When the new tenant occupies the former club building, it is expected to open from 9am-8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and from 10am-5pm on Sundays.

• The bowls club closed at the end of the indoor season in April, having opened in 1987.

Businessman Roy Smith was the driving force behind the club but, having reached the age of 78, he decided to retire.

He said: “I don’t feel I can take bookings for next season. Now is the time. My two sons aren’t interested in taking over .”

Lincs county competition secretary Simon Reeson added: “It is a great sadness that the club will be closing.”