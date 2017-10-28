LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Threat of dog ban in town parks

Dogs could be banned from parks in Long Sutton after parish councillors vowed to get tough on fouling in parks.

The parish council has spent the last 16 months collecting evidence of dog fouling in Cinder Ash and Winfrey Parks after constant complaints from residents, including parents taking their children to and from school.

We’re one of the only parish councils that hasn’t banned dogs from its parks, but we have to be firm because we’re getting complaints about dog mess and if dogs are continually let off the lead, then we’ll ban them from town parks Coun Charles Moore, chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council

A recent inspection by members of the parish council’s parks committee led to a suggestion from vice chairman Coun Richard King for a separate, gated area where dogs could be let off their leads.

Coun King said: “We could put gates up at both ends of a an area where people can let their dogs off the lead so they can have some exercise.

“This would be an alternative to banning dogs altogether whilst, at the same time, encouraging people to keep their dogs on the lead in the parks.”

But parish council chairman Coun Charles Moore said: “We’re one of the only parish councils that hasn’t banned dogs from its parks.

“But we have to be firm because we’re getting complaints about dog mess and it’ll reach a point where we’ll be forced to take action.

“If dogs are continually let off the lead, then we’ll ban them from town parks.”

• Plans to renovate a former 18th century school in Long Sutton have moved a step forward after parish councillors decided not to raise any objections.

A relocated kitchen, car park entrance, children’s play area and swimming pool could be added at Sutton House in High Street after Long Sutton Parish Council looked at an architect’s designs during a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans have been submitted by Hugo Middleton and his wife who were previously given the go-ahead to create a garden and parking area, along with a swimming pool.

No changes are to be made to the grade II-listed property itself which is also thought to have been used in the past as a rectory for the priest-in-charge of St Mary’s Church.

A statement on behalf of the Middletons said: “The main issue for the clients is a visible garden area from the kitchen where the children can play in safety, whilst also rejuvenating a redundant area.

“What this proposal does is to use the existing buildings more fficiently by moving the kitchen to a new position so that the redundant area becomes a secure rear garden and courtyard.”