LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Conversion plans put in for town care home

A former care home in Long Sutton could become a house after parish councillors raised no objections to the plans.

The Grade II-listed Adderley House in London Road, which closed in February 2015 after a “requires improvement” rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), is the subject of a change of use planning application.

Amber ARC Ltd, which bought Adderley House in September 2013, wants to carry out “minor internal alterations and redecorations” to the building which is located within Long Sutton Conservation Area.

The plans were discussed and supported by parish councillors during their September meeting at Long Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesday.

A planning statement on behalf of Amber ARC said: “The application site is a listed Grade II heritage asset located within the Long Sutton Conservation Area.

“Consequently, due consideration will need to be afforded to the impact of the proposals upon the area.

“All, if any, works will match the existing site and those of a sensitive nature will be agreed with the Historic Buildings and Conservation Department for approval prior to its implementation.”

Adderley House is thought to have been built in the late 18th century, according to Historic England, with the two-storey building having been altered in the early 1800s.

When it was inspected by the CQC two years ago, the home provided care for up to 40 people, both in the main house and a number of self-contained flats.

In its statement on Amber ARC’s plans, The Environment Agency said: “there is no increase in flood risk to people as there is existing ground floor (bedrooms) and no other changes are proposed.”

• Long Sutton Parish Council meetings will be held on a different day and in a different place next year.

Councillors voted four to two in favour of meeting on Thursday nights at The Market House in Market Street, instead of Long Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesdays, from January 2018.

A decision to meet at The Market House on Tuesdays had been made at a meeting in August before it emerged that the venue was unable to host the parish council on that day.

But parish council vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “Unfortunately, the venue can’t accommodate us and we’re being asked to meet there on Thursdays instead.

“We’re moving to support The Market House as its volunteers believe that it’s the hub of the town and it’s where we should meet.”

• Parish councillors have alerted police to issues around “inappropriate activity among adult men” at Long Sutton’s public toilets in West Street.

No details of the activity itself were given at Tuesday’s meeting but police are looking into the complaints.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

• Concern over the possibility of strong winds toppling a number of trees in Long Sutton, including some at Winfrey Park, has been raised.

In reply to resident Peter Berry’s request for some of the trees to be reduced in size, councillors said they would inspect the park.

• A £3,000 budget for new Christmas lights in Long Sutton has been set by parish councillors.

But vice chairman Coun Richard King warned members of vandals who may try to pull down the lights when they are on the Christmas tree in Market Place.

• A project by Long Sutton Men’s Shed to breathe new life into town signs dating back to the 1980s has been praised by the parish council.

The signs, placed at the three gateways into the town from Gedney Road, Wisbech Road and Bridge Road, had fallen into disrepair caused by the weather over the years.

But members of Long Sutton Men’s Shed, based at the town’s Silverwood Garden Centre, restored the signs by mounting them on new “backs” before repainting them and adding some weather-proofing varnish.

At a parish council meeting on Tuesday, vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “The work that went into the signs is a credit to the group and what they’ve done is incredible.

“It encourages people who live on their own to take up a new skill and, hopefully, Long Sutton Men’s Shed will go from strength to strength.”