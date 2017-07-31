LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: New fence outside Cinder Ash Pre-School agreed

Cinder Ash Pre-School has reached agreement with parish councillors about plans for a new fence to protect children.

The fence, to be funded by the pre-school itself, will be similar to that put up by the council in Bull Lane.

A Long Sutton Parish Council spokesman said: “The pre-school staff are quite buoyant because all the money they have got was raised by themselves.

“After the new floor was put in, they have got a lot more children and it seems to have uplifted the whole place.”

• Parents have asked police for traffic calming measures in a Long Sutton street to protect their children.

PCSO Fylippa Bennett told parish councillors about reports of speeding vehicles “nearly hitting children being picked up by parents in Bull Lane”.

She said: “It’s manic down that road and one concerned parent told me that she nearly had her door ripped off after school.”

• A request from Long Sutton Army Cadets for a grant to hold a pilot target shooting scheme has been turned down by parish councillors.

The cadets were looking for cash to host the scheme at their hut in Park Lane but their plea was rejected.

