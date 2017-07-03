Long Sutton Parish Council invited to use Market House

The prospect of Long Sutton Parish Council moving its meetings to The Market House is to be discussed later this month.

Pat Wells, a volunteer at The Market House, told councillors that moving there would be “like a seal of approval”.

She said: “There’s a great belief locally that The Market House is run by the parish council and subsidised by it.

“I just think it would look good of Long Sutton Parish Council holds its meetings there because it represents the community and it’s almost like a seal of approval.”