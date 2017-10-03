Long Sutton Men’s Shed’s revamp of town signs wins praise

A project by Long Sutton Men’s Shed to breathe new life into town signs dating back to the 1980s has been praised by the parish council.

The signs, placed at the three gateways into the town from Gedney Road, Wisbech Road and Bridge Road, had fallen into disrepair caused by the weather over the years.

But members of Long Sutton Men’s Shed, based at the town’s Silverwood Garden Centre, restored the signs by mounting them on new “backs” before repainting them and adding some weather-proofing varnish.

At a parish council meeting on Tuesday, vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “The work that went into the signs is a credit to the group and what they’ve done is incredible.

“It encourages people who live on their own to take up a new skill and, hopefully, Long Sutton Men’s Shed will go from strength to strength.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS IN LONG SUTTON:

Change of day and place for meetings

Long Sutton Parish Council meetings will be held on a different day and in a different place next year.

Councillors voted four to two in favour of meeting on Thursday nights at The Market House in Market Street, instead of Long Sutton Baptist Church on Tuesdays, from January 2018.

A decision to meet at The Market House on Tuesdays had been made at a meeting in August before it emerged that the venue was unable to host the parish council on that day.

But parish council vice chairman Coun Richard King said: “Unfortunately, the venue can’t accommodate us and we’re being asked to meet there on Thursdays instead.

“We’re moving to support The Market House as its volunteers believe that it’s the hub of the town and it’s where we should meet.”

Festive lights budget agreed at £3,000

A £3,000 budget for new Christmas lights in Long Sutton has been set by parish councillors.

But vice chairman Coun Richard King warned members of vandals who may try to pull down the lights when they are on the Christmas tree in Market Place.

Suspicious activity inside town toilets

Parish councillors have alerted police to issues around “inappropriate activity among adult men” at Long Sutton’s public toilets in West Street.

No details of the activity itself were given at Tuesday’s meeting but police are looking into the complaints.