Long Sutton horse show rides again!

The annual Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show took place on Sunday.

Despite rainfall at the end of last week, the ground at Cinder Ash Park was in perfect condition for visitors - human, equine and canine.

Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show, Sunday, Cinder Ash Park First try at off-lead reign for Isabelle Wright (centre)on Springwatch Briony, with Hannah Ward and Leanne Kerry

Last year, a week of rain forced cancellation the day before the show, when a lorry went onto Cinder Ash Park and got stuck up to its axle.

There was a day full of fun-packed classes, dressage and even a family dog show, which ran alongside the horse show, and proved very popular.

There were competitive classes for senior and junior riders, a ‘fun’ ring, a dressage ring and a handy pony ring with all sorts of tests and obstables for younger riders.

In addition, there was a dog show, including an ability ring, rally and scurry and 16 classes, including waggiest tail and most appealing eyes.

Show secretary Lisa Kerwood said: “It was really good. and everyone seemed to have a really lovely time.

“Unfortunately, there were six other shows going on - when we started there was around one show a month!

“But we had lots of footfall and more public than before. We are thinking about bringing back jumping for next year’s show and we are open to suggestions .”

Monies raised from the show will go to two local charities, which will be decided at the show’s next committee meeting in the autumn.

