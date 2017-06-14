Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show set for spectacular comeback in 2017

Organisers of Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show hope to make a spectacular return this year after rain stopped play in 2016.

A week of rain forced cancellation the day before the show, when a lorry went onto Cinder Ash Park and got stuck up to its axle.

Because the show is held on a publicly-owned park, organisers cancelled because they didn’t want horse boxes to churn up the ground and spoil the area for the community.

Lisa Kerwood, one of the team running the show, said: “We have our fingers and toes crossed that it won’t rain this year like it did last year.

“As long as it doesn’t rain all week, it will still go ahead, even if it rains on the Friday and Saturday.”

She said organisers will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast and, if the worst happens, they hope to be able to give competitors more notice this time around.

Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show has been running for more than 30 years and, in the early days, was held over a weekend.

Lisa said: “Nowadays, we are just a one-day show, jam-packed full of events for the horse and rider, regardless of age or experience.”

The ever-popular family dog show runs alongside the horse and pony competitions and it’s a perfect opportunity to put your pet pooch on parade for your pick of 16 classes, including the waggiest tail, most appealing eyes and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

There’s even a mixed class, where horses and dogs can compete in the ‘Handy pony (or handy lorry dog)’, which involves them being ridden or led around an obstacle course.

New in the dog show this year are the ‘have a go rally’ as well as the ‘have a go dog agility and dog scurry’.

Owners are advised to have their trainers with them and to bring a favourite dog toy.

In the horse and pony show, starting at 9am, there are four rings and 33 classes, with championships, qualifiers for Equifest – which takes place at the East of England Showground on August 9-13 – with more than 15 horse and pony events and a handy pony ring.

There’s also a dressage ring, with five classes covering a range of abilities from novice upwards.

Lisa says Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show has something for all of the family and has extended its appeal to the public by adding more attractions, such as trade and craft stalls.

• Enquiries for horse and pony classes can be made on 07747 854070 and, for the dog show, call 01406 540715.

More details are available on www.longsuttonhorseandponyshow.com and there’s also a Facebook page.