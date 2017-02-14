Long Sutton girl Alice set for indoor skydiving adventure

Courageous ten-year-old Alice Bates will live her dream of flying like Peter Pan at an indoor skydiving centre.

Instructors at Twinwoods Adventure, Bedford, are experts in helping cerebral palsy sufferers like Alice experience the thrill of freefall without jumping from a plane.

Alice’s mum, Charlotte, said: “Alice will go to Twinwoods in the Easter holiday. She’s Neverland crazy and wanted to fly like Peter Pan.”

All of Alice’s ten birthday wishes have come true or are about to come true, including a trip to Disneyland Paris which Tesco at Holbeach will raise funds for so Alice can visit with her whole family.

Daredevil Alice wanted to drive a fast car and two people have come forward to help her do that, including a Porsche owner

Also on the list was a trip to CBeebies Land at Alton Towers and Alice will go there in June.

The therapy play room, bought as a result of readers’ generous donations to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund, will be up and running at Alice’s Long Sutton home at the beginning of March. Our appeal to fulfil Alice’s dream of opening 1,000 cards saw more than 3,000 cards sent her way.

Alice’s dad, Andy, is a devoted Spurs fan but he’s happily created an Arsenal theme for her new upstairs bedroom.

Charlotte has sourced an inflatable bath that will go in the wet room to fulfil another wish.

A caring Free Press reader donated a Wii to Alice last November, soon after we revealed her ten wishes, and Tesco at Holbeach have also given Alice a voucher for the brand new Wii when it is released. Alice’s dream Disney birthday party was featured in last week’s Free Press.

Alice’s celebrations have seen the family make many new friends, strengthening their ties with the community and making them feel more secure.

Charlotte said: “I don’t think people will ever understand how much they have given us.”