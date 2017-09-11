Long Sutton girl Alice in Disneyland

A weekend at Disneyland Paris was a dream come true for cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates (10) as she showed her daring on the fastest rides.

The trip was on Alice’s list when she made ten wishes for her tenth birthday, and Tesco at Holbeach – who read about our Ten for 10 Appeal – raised the cash to send the eight-strong family across the Channel.

Alice’s mum, Charlotte, said: “It turns out that Alice is a real thrill seeker and loves all the fast, high rides.”

The little girl went on fast rides several times in a row, which makes most people feel ill, but luckily sister Abigail, brother John and dad Andy took turns to keep her company.

Charlotte says the trip saw Alice and her siblings spending more time playing together.

She said: “This level of freedom allowed Alice’s personality to shine. She didn’t stop laughing and was attracted to everything bright, loud and fast.

“We have made many happy memories during this weekend, which will stay with us forever. I can’t thank all of the Tesco Holbeach team enough for making it come true. When I asked Alice how much she enjoyed Disneyland Paris she replied ‘I want to live there’.”

Alice went on the Hyperspace Mountain ride eight times and staff were calling out “it’s Princess Alice”.

Alice in turn told all the Disney characters about the wonderful people who made her trip possible.

The youngster had previously met her Disney princess heroine, Ariel, at The Strongbones Charitable Trust – who gave her an Ariel outfit and other goodies – and Spalding Ukulele Orchestra helped fund a special manual chair for the trip.

