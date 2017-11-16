Long Sutton Freemasons lodges choose six of the best

Six charities have benifited from £750 each thanks to the generosity of Long Sutton Freemasons. Three lodges meet in the town and each was asked to choose two charities to support this year.

The Alexandra Lodgegave to St Barnabas and Holbeach Brownies, Saint Mary Lodge to the Respite Association and Little Miracles while the Fenland Daylight Lodge supported Home Start and Long Sutton Baptist Church.

The Freemasons make charitable donations annually and county-wide are giving away £99,000 to good causes this year. Long Sutton Freemason Les Penney said members were delighted to support such worthy local organisations.

• Pictured above are (back) – Richard Spinks, Brian Hind, Preston Keeling (Respite Association), Patrick Halford, William Webb, Les Penney, John Noble, Frank Little; seated – Jayne Dean (Holbeach Brownies), Joanne Halford (Little Miracles), Carole Francis and Kerry Gooderham (Homestart); front – Lucy West, Serena Andrews, Layla Andrews.

