Long Sutton firm Princes on BBC 1’s Eat Well for Less

Rhubarb production at Long Sutton featured on BBC1’s Eat Well for Less when presenter Chris Bavin visited the Princes farm.

The programme looked at how canning results in less wastage with more of the crop used and the health benefits of canned fruit.

The episode, aired last week, saw Chris and co-presenter Greg Wallace helping a family from Derby to cut the cost of their grocery bill as well as showing them how to introduce more fruit and veg into their diet.

