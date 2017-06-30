Long Sutton church leaders plan magic weekend for town

A weekend of comedy, magic, games and God is in store for families across the Long Sutton area this weekend.

This Life ... Live It takes place for the third year running in the town from today (Friday) until Sunday, with full-time professional magician, illusionist and comedian Steve Price coming back to the area.

Steve, a Gold Star Member of the Inner Magic Circle, is hosting a “mega workshop” at Long Sutton Primary School today (Friday) before performing at St Mary’s Church Hall from 7pm.

The weekend continues on Saturday with a family fun day, barbecue, bouncy castle and games in the car park at Long Sutton Athletic Football Club car park in London Road between 1pm and 4pm.

The Reverend Nic Hasnip, leader of Long Sutton Baptist Church, said: “This is the third year of This Life ... Live It, having done a whole week of events in 2015.

“But it’s not just done over a weekend because we do all sorts of things throughout the year as well.

“We wanted to make further and more overt connections with the Long Sutton community because Christians in the town are responsible for a lot of things that have got up and been running here down the centuries.

“As Christians, because we both care for and are part of the community, we thought that we should give expression to the faith we have.”

A chance for people to join in with Christian worship comes on Sunday when St Mary’s Parish Church and Long Sutton Baptist Church, joint organisers of the weekend, will both hold services at 10.30am.

The weekend comes to an end at 3pm on Sunday with a screening of the film “God’s Not Dead”.

Mr Hasnip said: “We thought that what we ought to be doing over the weekend is something in the community that’s more faith-focused and our intention is to have this event every year because people seem to appreciate it.”