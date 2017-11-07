Long-standing Society holds its 174th annual meal

Have your say

Members and guests gathered for the 174th annual dinner of the Spalding Shipwreck Society.

The sold-out gathering at Spalding Golf Club in Surfleet enjoyed a three-course dinner and entertainment from a comedienne.

Shipwreck Society's 174th Annual Dinner

The group – full name The Spalding Society of Mutual Relief in Case of Shipwreck – was established in 1844 when Spalding was a port and the river was tidal.

It supports benefit members who have worked at sea and their widows with money raised at the annual dinner and sausage and mash suppers.