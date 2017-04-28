Long grass makes Sutton Bridge look “disgraceful”

Sutton Bridge is “looking disgraceful” now the county council has pulled the plug on some of its grass cutting routes.

The parish council is considering cutting grass in two key areas but hope that “a big employer”, who has offered help to the village, will sponsor the work.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said the village is looking disgraceful because of the long grass.

He said: “I keep banging on that we are the ‘gateway to Lincolnshire’ and we need to make the gateway to Lincolnshire look nice.

“I think it’s terrible, I can say no more.

“It looks as though, if we want the village to look nice, we are going to have to cut the grass ourselves.

“In my opinion, the first piece that needs to be cut is the village green, followed by the Propeller Memorial.”

Coun Phil Scarlett said if the company is willing to make a contribution to the village then he would be happy for a couple of signs to go up to say they were maintaining the grassed areas.

Members heard the county council has a “safety cutting programme” for 2017.

Parishes can opt out and undertake their own grass cutting, receiving £210 for each hectare cut – for two cuts, this would rise to £539.96.

The parish council decided not to take on the county council routes.

• The county council slashed its grass mowing service last year to save £850,000, but it means parishes may pick up extra bills.