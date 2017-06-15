London tower blaze: We do still need clothing donations

A Spalding charity says it does still need people’s gifts of clothing to send to victims of the London tower block fire.

There have been some reports that people wanting to help are now being asked just to give money as collection points in London are overwhelmed with donations of items such as clothes and food.

Mark Le Sage.

But Mark Le Sage, who runs Ella’s Project, says that the charity is working on a coordinated appeal with partner charity Children of Adam.

He said: “This is an organised appeal that will help people in the long-term. What has been happening is that people are turning up in London and leaving bags. What we are doing is a structured appeal.”

Ella’s Project is a charity that hands out unwanted children’s clothing to those in need; but for this appeal they need both adults’ and children’s clothes.

Mark said: “It is absolutely horrific and tragic what has happened. Even those who have survived have lost everything. They have lost their homes and there will be an impact on them mentally too.

“People have got to literally pick up the pieces and what people forget is that surviving is one thing but surviving having survived is another.”

The charity now needs donations in by June 27 in time for the London delivery.

Mark added: “We normally just collect children’s clothing but with what has happened we have been asked to collect adult clothing too. All donations will be given out, and anything left over will be distributed to others in need.”

All donations must be clean and undamaged and all bags should be clearly marked TOWER BLOCK APPEAL as they will go straight to London.

Clothing can be dropped off at any of the following collection points:

○ Our Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian offices, The Crescent, Spalding

○ Tonic Health, Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding

○ Baytree Garden Centre, Weston

○ The Spalding and South Holland Voice, Winsover Road, Spalding

○ The Ivy Wall (Wetherspoon pub), New Road, Spalding

Holbeach St Marks mum Mandy Baxter is taking a van-load of shoeboxes filled with donations to London tomorrow (Saturday, June 17).

Mandy called Westminster City Council and was put in touch with a church in the city which is still accepting donations.

She said: “I saw the news early Wednesday morning and what has happened has played on my mind. I thought ‘I have to do something’.

“Baytree Garden Centre has donated a van, Pavers Shoes at Springfields gave me 50 shoe boxes and The Works (also at Springfields) has donated toys and crafts.

“Everyone has been brilliant. It started on social media and I’ve been inundated with shoe boxes full of toiletries, toys and sweets.”