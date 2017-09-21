Locks smashed in Folkingham pub break-in

An outbuilding at a Folkingham pub was broken into on Tuesday night (September 19).

The outbuilding is at the rear of The New Inn, in West Street, and was broken into sometime between 11:15pm and 9am the following day. The locks were smashed but nothing stolen or misplaced.

• A vehicle window was smashed at an isolated property in Dowsby Fen, Dowsby, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nothing was stolen. The attempted theft took place between 2pm and 4pm.

If you can assist with police enquiries, call 101 and quote the relevant incident or alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.