Local Plan hearing sessions to take place

Earlier this year, production of the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan reached a key milestone when it was submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

This signalled the start of the Local Plan’s ‘examination’ stage. As part of this process, public hearing sessions will now be held to help the appointed inspectors examine the Plan.

The inspectors are looking to determine whether the Local Plan has been prepared in accordance with legal and procedural requirements and will consider if it meets the tests of soundness set out in the National Planning Policy Framework.

Stage 1 hearings have taken place in Boston and will be at South Holland District Council offices in Priory Road, Spalding from October 24 to 27.

The Stage 2 hearings will be held at Boston Borough Council Offices only, on November 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The Inspectors have already identified a number of ‘matters’ that they wish to be discussed at the hearing sessions. These matters, and the dates on which they will be considered, can be viewed here: www.southeastlincslocalplan.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/ED006-Draft-Hearing-Timetable-v1-07-08-17.pdf

The sessions will take the form of a roundtable discussion which the Inspectors will lead. A range of participants will be involved such as developers, planning consultants and members of statutory bodies.

Members of the public can attend the sessions to observe proceedings, but further representations will now be by invitation from the inspector and only from those who have made comments through the final public consultation stage and have registered their interest in attending the examination.

For more information about the Local Plan and the hearing sessions visit www.southeastlincslocalplan.org or call 01775 761161.