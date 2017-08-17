LIVE: A-Level results day

There were tears and smiles across South Holland as sixth-formers received their A-Level results this morning.

Spalding Boys’ Grammar School has had an excellent set of results, with four pupils off to Oxbridge - their best since 2010.

The percentage of pupils receiving A* to B grades has risen from 48.5 per cent to 57 per cent and 28 per cent of students received grades of A* to A.

Top performer was Calvin Wilson (16), with 3 A*s and 1A - just weeks after he received the Queen’s Badge - the Boys’ Brigade’s top honour.

Further results to follow . . .