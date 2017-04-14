Lions fashion show in Sutton St James boosts Alzheimer’s charity

Volunteers worked the catwalk to raise an incredible £250 for research into Alzheimer’s.

It was East Elloe Lions second charity fashion show to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and for the club’s future charitable projects.

Volunteer models strutted their stuff on the catwalk. SG060417-110TW

Overall, the event at Sutton St James village hall raised an amazing £325, with £75 going to the Lions for more local charitable projects.

As well as the fashion show, where the volunteer models had fun “strutting their stuff”, there was a raffle that offered a wide variety of prizes. The raffle raised £113 and that money will help the club stage future events.

Club secretary David Gordon said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it. We plan to hold a similar event in October.”

At the end of the show there was a surprise visit made by the Senior Scouts from Holbeach who escorted the models off the catwalk. At the end of the show, clothes worn by the models were sold and there was a queue of buyers at the exit.

The clothes worn by the models for the event were from SOS Fashion, who are a family run company who sell high brand fashion clothes for up to 50 per cent off of the recommended retail price and have been running since 1921.

As well as selling the clothes, SOS Fashion have a service where they help people run fashion shows and all you have to do is book a venue and find eight-ten volunteer models and they do the rest.

• For more pictures see Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.