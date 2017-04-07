Linda’s laughter yoga is tonic for Comic Relief

Linda Nightingale used her role as a laughter yoga leader to raise money for Comic Relief.

For the BBC children’s charity Linda (63) ran her laughter yoga clubs in Pennygate Foundation, Spalding, in Moulton, at Peterborough’s Soul Happy Wellbeing Centre and at her local Sainsburys in Bourne.

Doing this she managed to raise an incredible £160. When put together with the eight other laughter leaders taking part, a grand total of around £900 was raised.

Linda has been doing laughter yoga for six years to help herself and some of her close family members.

She says: “Its all about letting your inner child out.”

Laughter yoga allows people to breathe more deeply by performing actions such as floor and standing movements, laughter exercises and clapping, which works pressure points in the body.

By doing this you allow more oxygen to the muscles which helps with issues such as fibromyalgia and arthritis, conditions that Linda suffers from.

Linda encourages anyone to take part in her laughter yoga clubs and explains “age doesn’t matter” with laughter yoga and she will never ask anyone to do something they believe they aren’t capable of as her laughter yoga clubs are a “place for people to relax”.