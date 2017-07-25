Lincs libraries issue holiday reading challenge

Lincolnshire libraries are calling for children to sign up to read six books during the holidays as part of Animal Agents, the Summer Reading Challenge 2017.

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages four- to 11-year-olds to borrow and read any six library books during the summer holidays.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents, based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals.

To take parts, all children need to do is to head to their local library where they will be given a collector’s folder to keep a record of their reading journey.

As children read at least six library books over the summer, they collect stickers which will help them crack the clues.

Animal Agents runs until September 9.

• To celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, there is a jam-packed programme of events planned at Spalding Library.

There are free craft event activities every Thursday morning, and on Monday, August 7 there is a free CHaOS Science Day from 10.30am for families to come in and have a hands-on science experience.

