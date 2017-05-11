Lincs Gateway Project in Spalding nearly ready to open petrol filling station

The Lincs Gateway Project takes a giant leap forward next month with the planned opening of its petrol filling station.

An office complex is due to be occupied in October and, later in the year, work starts on building a Premier Inn hotel and Brewers Fayre restaurant/pub.

Developers Ashwood Homes believe up to 1,000 new jobs could be created over ten years at the Lincs Gateway site, which nests beside the A16 and Cowbit Road at Spalding.

The scheme, which also includes a 550-seat conference centre and business park, was given its name because it will form a gateway to Spalding and encourage the economy to diversify and generate quality jobs for local people.

Ashley King, managing director of developers Ashwood Homes, said this week: “Our high profile 60 acre business park has all the roads and associated infrastructure works complete within the first phase of 13 acres.

“The first occupation will be during next month, a petrol filling station, and then in October an office complex will be occupied.

“Later in the year we expect to have a hotel and restaurant under construction, leaving three acres available for sale on the first phase.

“The park is offered as a high quality serviced estate with plots available in a range of sizes to suit needs of the end occupier.

“The site has planning permission for approximately 500,000 square feet of commercial space and the development goal is to create a holistic scheme with high quality landscaping and all amenities.

“Altogether the park offers a unique opportunity to occupiers seeking a high quality location with excellent prominence and accessibility.”

The petrol filling station will have a retail store.

Whitbread PLC are developing the hotel and restaurant.

The hotel will have 52 bedrooms and the building will be three storeys.

The restaurant will have 190 seats and there will be 110 parking spaces.

Building work on the project began in March 2015.

Construction was held up for a spell by technical site issues but work restarted early last year and delivery of the garage next month is a major milestone for the Lincs Gateway Project.

• What do you think of the benefits this project will bring to Spalding? Please email lynne.harrison@iliffe publishing.co.uk