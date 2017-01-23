Lincolnshire to be polled on switch to unitary councils

Residents in Lincolnshire will be asked for their views on abolishing all eight councils in Lincolnshire and adopting a unitary (single tier) system of governance.

The current two-tier system that currently exists in Lincolnshire comprises one county council and seven district councils, which includes South Holland and South Kesteven.

County council leader Martin Hill said: “The current system of councils in Lincolnshire is one we can no longer afford.

“A unitary model has successfully been adopted in many areas of the country and has proved to be simpler, better for services, more local and most importantly – costs less to run.

“I believe the current system is complicated, wasteful and no longer financially sustainable. Without change, important local services are already being reduced and even cut entirely.”

The county council says a unitary system in Lincolnshire could save up to £150m in the first five years – money that could be used to improve local services and keep council tax down.

Subject to the approval of Lincolnshire County Council, a poll will be held at the same time as the May local government elections, asking the public whether they agree that Lincolnshire should have a unitary system of governance.