Lincolnshire Show: Our farmers told they are the ‘driving force’ for the future

Around 60,000 visitors turned out for this year’s Lincolnshire Show, enjoying non-stop entertainment including a thrilling BMX stunt show and hundreds of stalls.

And amongst all the excitement of the 133rd annual show, an important message was being pushed home as the county’s farmers were told they are the driving force behind the future of Britain’s farming industry.

The Parade of Hounds in the main ring. (SG220617-131TW)

Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), George Eustice discussed at the show how Lincolnshire’s farming industry is a “powerhouse” for the country’s agriculture and can help influence improved policies post Brexit.

Farmers from Spalding and South Holland flew the flag for the south of the county at the two-day show.

They were joined by businesses including Springfields Outlet Shopping and Spalding Water Taxi, as well as numerous charities from the area.

Day one of the show saw a strong first day for our businesses as crowds soaked up the sun.

Visitors Charlie and Sophie Handley enjoying their day at the show. (SG220617-108TW)

And slightly cooler temperatures the second day didn’t keep people away as the show continued to be jam-packed.

Check out today’s Spalding Guardian for more photos and full coverage of this year’s event.