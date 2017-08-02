Lincolnshire’s street lights policy is under review

Councillors are to review the impact of a reduction in street lighting across the county.

Lincolnshire County Council began a roll out programme last year, switching off 38,000 lights at night, permanently switching off several thousand more and replacing bulbs with LEDs – to save hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.

Now, a scrutiny committee will consider how the policy has been implemented and whether there needs to be any adjustments in the light of experience. It will also look at requests of individual examples.

A second review will consider ways of maximising the use of IT, the opportunities available to communicate better, such as Skyping, and reduce the need for staff to travel long distances.

“These two topics we’ve identified are current and important public issues” said Councillor Robert Parker, chairman of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Board. “Councillors will delve deeper into the details to find out more, speak to individuals involved and service users and recommend any ways in which things might be improved.”

The aim is to set up the panels by September and report back to the council within six months.