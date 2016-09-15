Lincolnshire records no increase in race hate crime

In contrast with data from other parts of the country, hate-based ethnic or race crime does not seem to have increased in Lincolnshire post the Brexit vote.

At a meeting of the police and crime panel, that was the response from police commissioner Marc Jones to a question from Boston councillor Stephen Woodliffe.

“We have not seen any evidence to indicate change since the Referendum, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” he observed.

Coun Woodliffe replied that ethnic minorities were often “closed communities” whose members may be reluctant to make complaints to police because of the culture in their homelands where such actions might backfire.

Last year, there were 338 reported incidents of hate crime in the county compared with 333 the previous year.

Mr Jones suggested that rather than reporting incidents where, for example, they had been insulted or abused, some victims of such behaviour preferred to “shrug it off”.