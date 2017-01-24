Lincolnshire Police warn: two phone calls in driving seat and you’re banned

Drivers caught twice using handheld mobiles at the wheel risk automatic driving bans from March 1.

And those caught within two years of passing their tests will be taken straight off the road.

Lincolnshire Police is this week joining other forces across the East Midlands to warn the public about the tough new penalties.

The Goverment has doubled the fine and points respectively to £200 and six – and this time there is no chance to dodge the points by taking a driver awareness course.

The step comes as motoring organisation the RAC revealed the number of drivers who admit driving while using a handheld mobile has surged from eight per cent to 31 per cent.

Mum Alice Husband lost her son Seth Dixon (7) in a road accident in December 2014 when the driver was talking hands free on a mobile.

She wants all phone chat while driving banned.

“Talking is the distraction,” said Alice. “Obviously holding the phone in your hand is an additional thing that’s bad. It worries me that people are not getting the message on hands free and the Government hasn’t done more.”

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership spokesman John Siddle said: “Using a mobile phone whilst driving has long been an offence yet some drivers feel their call is more important than the safety of other road users. Drivers behaving this way are often in the news when tragedy strikes and families are affected but drivers still believe it will not happen to them until it does.”

