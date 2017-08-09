Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner calls for “up-skirting” photos to be outlawed

County Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones wants the taking of “up-skirting” photos to be a criminal offence.

Mr Jones has written to the Secretary of State for Justice to ask for the practice to be made a specific sexual offence in new laws due to be introduced this year.

His letter follows national headlines about the practice of “up-skirting”, where people take pictures of women’s underwear by pointing phones up their skirts. The images are then often shared online.

The issue came to prominence recently when London student Gina Martin caught a man taking pictures up her skirt at a music festival. Miss Martin managed to seize the camera and made a complaint to police.

When the police told her they could not pursue the case because no laws were broken she launched an online petition calling for the act to be made illegal, and it currently has nearly 54,000 signatures

The issue has been raised by Mr Jones in his capacity as the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ deputy lead on the Victims portfolio, a role he took on last month. The letter was co-signed by Dame Vera Baird, the PCC for Northumberland and chair of the APCC Supporting Victims and Reducing Harm group.

Previously ...

Making a stand against crime

Girl (13) in court for spitting in Spalding police officer’s face

New chief commits to action plan on rural crime