Light up a life in memory of a loved one

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is inviting the community to remember someone they will never forget at their annual Light up a Life celebrations.

Nine celebrations will be held across Lincolnshire throughout November and December, to remember loved ones who are missed.

These unique celebrations are a special time for families and friends to join together in remembering the people they love, who are no longer with us.

It is completely up to you who you choose to remember in this way. Your chosen person or people don’t have to have been cared for by the hospice.

As part of your donation, you will receive a card bearing the name of your loved one(s) and a festive tree decoration.

Around 2,000 lights are shone each year in memory of loved ones and help to provide care for local patients and families.

Each event will feature touching readings, music and a time for quiet reflection; candles will also be lit in remembrance.

Each Light up a Life celebration will last approximately an hour to an hour-and-a-half, are free to attend and open to everyone, regardless of faith. There is no need to book in advance.

Spalding’s event is being held on Sunday December 3, 3pm at St John the Baptist Church, Hawthorn Bank.

Boston’s service is on Sunday (November 26) at 2pm at the Salvation Army, 59-61 High Street.

The other Lincolnshire services are being held in Lincoln, Skegness, Sleaford, Gainsborough, Louth, Grantham and Sutton.

The Lincoln event includes the iconic and moving Torchlight Procession, which involves over 1,000 local residents joining forces to walk from Clayton’s Sports Ground to Lincoln Cathedral, carrying flaming torches in memory of loved ones.

If you would like to dedicate a light in memory of someone you will never forget, or for more information about the Light up a Life events, go to www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/LUAL