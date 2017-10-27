Life-saving charity has calendar to fund work in South Holland

A law firm with an office in Spalding has teamed up with a Lincolnshire printer to produce a 2018 charity calendar for LIVES.

The calendar, which featurs photographs of scenes from across the county taken by members of the public, is the idea of Ringrose Law and DPS Digital of Sleaford.

To work so closely with the charity on this project has been great and we hope to sell as many calendars as we can to raise lots of vital funds for this fantastic local charity Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law, said: “This is the fourth year we have run the competition and every year the quality of the photographs just get better and better.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with LIVES once again to sell the calendar for the charity as we have supported them for many years now.

“To work so closely with the charity on this project has been great and we hope to sell as many calendars as we can to raise lots of vital funds for this fantastic local charity.”

In 1999, LIVES developed a First Responder scheme for Lincolnshire in which members of the public are trained to deliver emergency first aid to patients who have dialled 999 in their community.

Nikki Silver, Chief Executive Officer of LIVES, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ringrose Law and DPS for producing a charity calendar for LIVES that celebrates what is great about Lincolnshire.

“LIVES is on track to help more than 21,000 people across the county this year and therefore, by buying the calendar, the public are helping us to keep our responders on the road so that they can continue to be there for the people of Lincolnshire in their greatest time of need.”

The calendar costs £8 and is available from Ringrose Law’s office in Hall Place, Spalding, with all proceeds going towards training and equipping LIVES First Responders.

Accountants’ golf days have now raised more than £80,000

Police plea after attack on defibrillator in Crowland

Holbeach Bank FC shares the joy as £1,450 goes to charity