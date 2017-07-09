Life of Brian has seen selfless dedication to flower industry

Daffodil grower Brian Taylor is the recipient of this year’s annual Carlo Naef Trophy.

He received the silver salver from the Springfields Horticultural Society to mark his lifetime involvement with his family’s horticultural and farming business and his dedication to the daffodil bulb and flower growing industry.

Working alongside his brothers John and Roger, Brian helped to develop OA Taylors & Sons of Holbeach, which today is the main UK supplier of pre-packed bulbs to garden centres, retailers and other outlets all around the country.

His main role at Taylors was the production of the daffodil bulbs and flowers and he was one of the first people to start selling daffodils to Holland in the 1970s, when Taylors became the largest exporter of them to the Dutch auctions.

This led to the opening up of other new opportunities and the exporting of hundreds of thousands of bunches of daffodils each spring all over Europe as well as to the USA and Canada.

Taylors also supplied daffodil bulbs to the pharmaceutical industry for the extraction of galantamine which was used as a treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Brian’s extensive experience in the daffodil bulb and flower industry meant that he was also well respected for his technical and practical knowledge of bulb and flower growing and he represented growers on many committees.

Locally, he had roles with the NFU South Holland Horticultural Association and South Holland Growers Club, as well as the Spalding Flower Parade Committee and the Springfields Horticultural Exhibition Committee.

Springfields Horticultural Society chief executive David Norton said: “Brian has always been a dedicated supporter of the daffodil bulb and flower industry and those who work within it, and it is therefore justly fitting that he should receive this recognition from the industry that he has supported all his life.

“An award that his colleagues and associates would like him to accept as a sincere ‘thank-you’ for his efforts on their behalf and as a sign of their appreciation of his considerable achievements.”

The award was presented by Springfields Horticultural Society chairman Peter Ruysen on behalf of the trustees of the society and bulb industry friends and colleagues.

The trophy was gifted to the Society in 1992 as part of Covent Garden flower importing firm J&E Page’s celebrations to mark the 90th birthday of their chairman, Carlo Naef. It has since been awarded every year as a mark of recognition and appreciation of the work carried out by the recipient for the UK flower bulb industry.